Lionel Messi would be ‘welcomed with open arms’ if Barcelona return is agreed, says president of Spanish FA

Lionel Messi would be “welcomed with open arms” if Barcelona are able to negotiate his return to La Liga, says the president of the Spanish FA.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Free agency beckons this summer

Retracing of steps to Camp Nou discussed

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeing an emotional retracing of steps to Camp Nou speculated on as his contract runs down at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine superstar is once again approaching free agency – two years on from being forced to sever ties with Barca as they were unable to finance fresh terms. The Catalan giants are still dealing with monetary issues, with La Liga chief Javier Tebas warning that FFP rules will not be tweaked in order to aid efforts to get Messi on board, but RFEF president Luis Rubiales hopes a stunning deal can be done.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rubiales has told reporters when asked about Barca’s bid to reacquire Messi: "If he returns to La Liga he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi spent 20 memorable years with Barca before being forced through the exit door, with the 35-year-old winning 35 trophies with the Blaugrana while recording 672 goals. Rubiales lined up against the South American at times, having once graced the books at Levante, and added on the all-time great: "I was lucky enough to play against Leo Messi, although I don't know if you could say it was good or bad luck because I had to mark him. He is a one-off, a spectacular, fantastic player."

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have admitted to being in talks regarding a move for Messi, with there no indication that he will be signing a new contract at PSG, but there are several hurdles for them to clear in order to put a deal in place and have seen the 2022 World Cup winner linked with alternative switches to MLS or the Middle East.