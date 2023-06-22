Lionel Messi on warpath with PSG as he tells Kylian Mbappe to leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid in brutal parting shot before Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi reportedly took one final parting shot at Paris Saint-Germain before leaving France, as he advised Kylian Mbappe to find a new challenge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has bid his own farewells to Parc des Princes, with the Argentine icon revealing that he will be heading to the United States for a fresh start with MLS side Inter Miami. Messi is moving to America as a free agent, with the decision taken not to extend another contract in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been talk of Mbappe heading in a similar direction, with the France international revealing that he will not be triggering a clause in his terms that would keep him on PSG’s books until 2025. The 24-year-old forward is now being heavily linked with Real Madrid once again – having come close to joining them in each of the last two years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Messi has urged Mbappe to sever ties with PSG. He is said to have told a talented colleague that may one day follow in his footsteps as a Golden Ball winner: “I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is now PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer – while there are five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups on his domestic roll of honour – but the 2018 World Cup winner has been unable to land an elusive Champions League crown and may need to leave his homeland in order to conquer European football.