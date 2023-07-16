Lionel Messi warned he 'won't find it easy' in MLS by Wayne Rooney - despite reuniting with 'all his mates' at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been warned by D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney that he won't find life in MLS easy at new club Inter Miami.

Rooney warns Messi MLS isn't easy

Inter Miami announced Messi signing on Saturday

Iniesta could join Barcelona reunion

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi rejected offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia to join Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He'll be joined at his new club by former Barca team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but D.C. United boss Rooney says the World Cup winner will find the division tough.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Manchester United star Rooney told The Times: "Everything is set for him. He’s got all his mates over! [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba have signed for Inter Miami and maybe [Andrés] Iniesta will join them. Luis Suárez too. Messi has a coach [Inter Miami manager Tata Martino] he likes and trusts. It’s huge, especially with what’s going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi. He won’t find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there’s a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch."

Rooney added: "Americans love winners. Above all, they want to see skill and to be entertained, and Messi brings all that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami - part-owned by David Beckham - officially announced the signing of Messi on Saturday. Having recently left Japanese side Vissel Kobe, there are rumours that Iniesta could join the Barcelona reunion in Florida.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will make his MLS debut next month after the league takes a month-long summer break. Inter Miami are currently the league's worst side, having not won any of their last 11 games.