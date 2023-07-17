'See you on Friday!' - Lionel Messi teases Inter Miami debut after being unveiled by David Beckham's club

New Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi has sent out an encouraging message to the fans following his official introduction on Sunday night.

Thanked fans for attending event

Storm delayed his unveiling

Soon to be joined by Busquets in Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi shared his gratitude to the David Beckham-owned club on Instagram, dubbing his rain-interrupted unveiling 'beautiful' and suggesting he will make his debut for the club on Friday in the Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

He wrote: "I want to thank everyone for yesterday!. The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly. See you again on Friday..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami's marquee signing saw his event disrupted by rain and technical issues on Sunday night, with the club forced to delay the event by two hours with a storm raging in the background.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will join his team-mates for training this week, before being available for Inter Miami for the first time as the Florida side take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.