Lionel Messi channels Spiderman for latest Marvel-inspired goal celebration

Lionel Messi channeled his inner-superhero once again as the Inter Miami star celebrated like Spiderman.

Messi scores his eighth goal

Argentine's third Marvel-themed celebration

Five goals in five games for Inter Miami star

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored his eighth goal in an Inter Miami kit and the Argentine opted to channel his inner-superhero when celebrating the strike, angling his hands like Spiderman's web shooters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third celebration of Messi's since his arrival in MLS where the Argentine has opted to represent a Marvel superhero. Previously, the midfielder has celebrated with representations of both Thor and Black Panther.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine and Inter Miami will travel to take on the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday, August 15 in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

