Lionel Messi reaches another RIDICULOUS milestone with assist for PSG against Nice

Lionel Messi hit another milestone on Saturday night as he reached 1,000 club goal contributions with an assist for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice.

Assisted Ramos to achieve the feat

Holds several crazy goalscoring records

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi grabbed himself a goal and assist on Saturday night as PSG beat Nice 2-0 in Ligue 1. It was his assist for their second goal that brought up the 1,000th goal involvement of his club career. Ironically, he set up long-time rival Sergio Ramos as the pair continue to link up for PSG.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it took him a while to get going in France, it looks like Messi is back to his best. He has registered 19 goals and 18 assists this season across all competitions as the Parisians look set to retain the title.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Of course, Messi's heroics for Barcelona are the biggest contributor to his ridiculous numbers. In his time at the Blaugrana he scored 672 goals and holds the record for most goals scored for a single club. In 2012 Messi scored 91 goals, the most any player has scored in a calendar year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG next face Lens in Ligue 1, and a win would move them nine points clear of their opponents, who currently sit in second place.

As for Messi's career, it looks almost certain that he will leave PSG this summer, with a return to Barcelona on the cards.