'What a night' - Lionel Messi and tennis icon Novak Djokovic hang out with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas

Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic made the "night" for Inter Miami co-owner, Jorge Mas, as he was delighted to be in the company of the two legends.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sporting legends caught up for a rendezvous along with Mas to make it a memorable night for the American businessman.

Djokovic is fresh from winning the Cincinnati Open, an ATP Masters 1000 title, where he beat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a classic. He took his time out to hang out with Messi who has been in incredible form for Inter Miami and guided his team to a Leagues Cup victory which was his 44th title in his career.

The two legends were accompanied by Mas who shared a picture of the trio and wrote: "What a night" along with two goat emojis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Djokovic shares a close bond with Messi and was among those in attendance as Paris Saint-Germain got their hands on the Ligue 1 trophy back in June, as he was in the city competing in the French Open. He took the opportunity to meet with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Brazil international Neymar on that occasion.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be in action on Saturday evening against New York Red Bulls, which is set to be his first MLS appearance.