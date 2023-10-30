Lionel Messi sends message to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe after sealing record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi shared a message for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe after winning his record eighth Ballon d'Or.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar, who helped his nation win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was awarded the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time in his career in Paris on Monday.

After bagging the Golden Ball once again, Messi shared a message for his competitors Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as he tipped the duo to go on and win the prestigious award one day. He went on to add that the Norwegian could have won the award this year after a very successful maiden campaign with Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Haaland and Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or one day," he said in his acceptance speech. "Erling deserved it very much too, he has won the Premier League, and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I’m sure in the next years you will win it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored a ridiculous 52 goals during the 2022/23 season for the Cityzens helping them win the treble for the first time in the club's history. He was the top scorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Mbappe, who finished third on the podium, also enjoyed outstanding season in front of goal as he netted 55 times for club and country in the last campaign. He won the World Cup Golden Boot and lifted the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? With Inter Miami failing to make the MLS play-offs, the 36-year-old will now enjoy a much-needed break with his family.