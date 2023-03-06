Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has admitted that he's settled in Paris after struggling through a difficult debut season.

Struggled in first season at PSG

25 goal involvements so far this year

Ligue 1 leaders fighting to advance in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi endured a difficult first season in Paris, scoring six times and providing 14 assists in Ligue 1. But he's since raised his level of performance, with 13 and 12 to his name so far this season. The Argentine has acknowledged that he needed a season to bed in, and is now hitting his best.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with PSG's YouTube channel, Messi admitted that he is far more comfortable in Paris: "The truth is I feel great. The first year I had a hard time adapting to Paris for different reasons," Messi said. "This season I started differently, with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire. [I'm] more comfortable with the club, the city & everything that Paris means."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has enjoyed a successful season so far, winning the World Cup with Argentina and showing signs of his best in a PSG shirt. It could well end this summer, though, with the player linked with a move to either Barcelona or MLS.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward will be crucial as PSG look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. It might be his last chance at European glory in a PSG shirt.