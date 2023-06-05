Lionel Messi hails ‘beautiful person’ Neymar after PSG exit ends the duo’s second spell together

Lionel Messi hailed Neymar as a 'beautiful person' while responding to the Brazilian's farewell message for the star player.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi's two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end after the club went down 3-2 against Clermont Foot in their final game of the season. As Messi's departure from the club was confirmed, Neymar wrote a heartfelt farewell message for his dear friend with whom he shared the dressing twice in his career, at Barcelona and PSG.

In response, Messi wrote back addressing Neymar where he recalled the times he spent with the Brazilian and also hailed him as a "beautiful person".

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to Neymar's message, Messi wrote in his Instagram story, "Thanks Ney! Beyond everything else, we were able to enjoy playing together and sharing our days. I wish you all the best. Apart from being a crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what is important in the end. I love you so much, Neymar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi appeared in 41 matches for PSG this season, where he scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists. Despite enjoying a good run of form, he failed to guide them to a Champions League win as they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Three clubs - Inter Miami, Barcelona and Al-Hilal - are currently interested in signing the player with the Saudi Pro League outfit leading the race at the moment. They have reportedly sent a delegation to Paris to secure his signing soon.