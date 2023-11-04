‘We’ll see’ - Lionel Messi offers cryptic response to featuring at 2026 World Cup amid MLS protection plan for Inter Miami forward

Lionel Messi produced a cryptic response when asked if he would feature in the 2026 World Cup amid reports MLS are 'protecting' the Inter Miami star.

Messi uncertain about World Cup future

Will be 39 in 2026

MLS have a protection plan in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper had previously stated that he would not travel with the Albiceleste squad for the title defence in 2026 - having won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 39 years old when the tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Hence he remains uncertain about turning up in the centenary edition of the tournament while admitting that it will be "difficult" as he would grow three years older by that time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Considering the age I will be at that time, it seems difficult, but we'll see," he said as reported by French journalist Florent Torchut.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been claimed by Bruno Satin, a reputed football agent, that the MLS have a blueprint in place to protect Messi so that the legend can make it to the marquee global event in 2026. He is tied to a contract with Inter Miami until 2025, with an option to extend by a further 12 months, and the former Barcelona player might fulfill the entire contractual obligations with The Herons after he brushed aside any possibility of a return to Europe on a loan deal.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently enjoying a deserved break from football after Inter Miami failed to reach the MLS play-offs. He will be back in action in 2024 when the new MLS season kicks off in mid-February.