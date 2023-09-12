'Barcelona is his club' - Lionel Messi backed for Camp Nou return as Marc-Andre ter Stegen reveals 'a lot of people are still in touch' with Inter Miami superstar

Marc-Andre ter Stegen still hopes Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona, with "a lot of people still in touch" with the Inter Miami star.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been enjoying a serious purple patch since moving to Inter Miami following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in June. He has already won his first trophy with the MLS club in the form of the Leagues Cup and has scored 11 goals in 11 matches and provided eight assists.

While the Argentine is enjoying life in the U.S., his former Barcelona team-mate Ter Stegen has expressed his disappointment over a failed summer reunion, with Messi having ultimately decided against a return to Camp Nou. The German goalkeeper does, however, still hold out hope that the World Cup winner will make his way back to the club at some point in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL and SPOX, Ter Stegen said of Messi: "He would certainly have been an asset for us. Maybe he'll return in another role at some point. Barcelona is his club and will always be a big part of his life. Many people here are still in contact with him. A few players he was very close with are now in Miami with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi came close to re-joining Barcelona after leaving PSG. His father Jorge Messi had even held talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, but a final deal never materialised as the Argentina skipper chose to make his way to Inter Miami instead.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 36-year-old could be back in action for Argentina against Bolivia on Tuesday in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, but only if he passes a late fitness test after picking up a knock in their 1-0 win over Ecuador.