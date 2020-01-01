Messi's attitude can never be questioned, says ex-Barcelona team-mate Valdes

The Argentine superstar has been backed by the former keeper to have another good season in front of goal after confirming he will stay at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi's attitude cannot be questioned despite him trying to force a move away from , according to former team-mate Victor Valdes.

The international confirmed last Friday he will be staying at Camp Nou against his wishes to avoid a legal battle with the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

Messi had hoped to exercise a clause in his contract and depart for free, but Barca and disputed his right to do that and the forward will now stay put.

More teams

He returned to training earlier this week and Valdes, who spent nearly two decades with the Catalan giants, has backed his close friend to quickly put the saga behind him.

"I have suffered during this because he is my colleague," Valdes, now managing Catalonian side Horta, told RAC1 . "Leo was with me since making it to the first team and I've always had a strong connection with him.

"I have suffered because the attitude of Leo cannot be questioned, nor his qualities. I've been hurt by the comments but we know this exists in football. I am very happy that Barca can keep him and I hope he can give many happy moments to them.

"I think it'll be a good season for him. We will see the Leo who can show what he's capable of. It's guaranteed he can be decisive in every game - that's the most important thing."

In an exclusive interview with Goal , Messi confirmed he is staying at Barcelona for the coming season despite his unhappiness at the way the club is currently being run.

He said: “I told the club, including the president, that I wanted to go. I've been telling him that all year. I believed it was time to step aside.

Article continues below

“I told the president and, well, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not keep his word.”

Barca finished last season trophyless and have replaced boss Quique Setien with Ronald Koeman, who stepped down as head coach of the national side.

Last term's La Liga runners-up begin their 2020-21 campaign with a home match against on the weekend of September 26-27.