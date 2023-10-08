Lionel Messi substituted into the match for Inter Miami in the 55th minute, and the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium went wild!

Messi subs in off bench

Crowd goes wild

Inter Miami eliminated from playoffs with 1-0 loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami boss Tata Martino called to his bench and said the Argentine's name, and the moment he started jogging toward the sideline, the fans in the crowd started chanting his name! DRV PMK Stadium's atmosphere changed in an instant, giving life to the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the 55th minute cameo from Messi, it proved to not be enough as the Herons fell to FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the night, thus suffering elimination from the 2023 MLS playoffs in accordance with other results from around the league.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? Inter Miami return to action on Wednesday against Charlotte FC.