Lingard undecided on Man Utd future, with Solskjaer prepared to 'welcome back' England international

The 28-year-old has been in fine form since making the move on loan to West Ham and a number of clubs have already enquired about his availability

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Jesse Lingard will be welcomed back to Manchester United this summer but Goal can confirm the England international is undecided whether he wants to return.

Lingard has been in remarkable form for West Ham since signing on loan for David Moyes’ side in the January transfer window, and has scored eight goals in nine games.

He has helped to push the Hammers into the Premier League's top four, and has earned a recall to the England squad after impressing since being able to play regularly again.

What has been said?

“Jesse has been brilliant since he left," said Solskjaer ahead of United’s Europa League clash against Granada on Thursday.

"Selfishly, we could have kept him because he’s always got a part to play. Jesse is a fantastic lad around the place, he’s Man Utd through and through, and never once did he moan or cause me a problem. He just came in and worked really hard and he deserved a chance to play more football, that’s why we let him go to West Ham because he deserved a chance for what’s he’s done throughout his life for Man Utd.

“We will welcome him back. I hope he’ll go to the Euros with his performances now and the confidence he has got, I don’t think that’s beyond him, and I hope he has a strong finish to the league.

"Then, it was different here because Bruno [Fernandes] the form he has shown and he played arguably in Jesse’s favoured position and that was just a decision we made. I'm delighted for Jesse and wish him all the best for the rest of the season until he comes back.”

What are Lingard’s options?

Goal has learned that his form has prompted enquiries from a number of clubs both in the Premier League and abroad, including West Ham who are keen to keep the 28-year-old on a permanent basis. Ideally, Lingard would like to play for a Champions League club.

While it is believed he has not made a decision on where he wants to play, if he was to return to Old Trafford he would want to be assured of receiving more minutes than he played this season under Solskjaer. Lingard had not started in the Premier League until he moved to West Ham and made just three appearances across the FA Cup and League Cup, with Fernandes favoured in front of him.

It is understood his representatives are against him being used as a bargaining chip in any potential deal for Declan Rice should he decide to stay with the Hammers. The West Ham midfielder is a player who United have monitored but no formal discussions have been had over a transfer.

Article continues below

What has Lingard’s form been like?

Since making the move to West Ham in January, Lingard has netted eight league goals in nine appearances and has pushed his way back into the England fold where he impressed again.

His eight goals put him joint 20th in terms of top goalscorers in the Premier League this season, despite having only started a handful of games. He is averaging 0.90 league goals every 90 minutes and, since he joined West Ham, he is leading the table when it comes to goal involvements with eight scored and three assists provided.

Further Reading