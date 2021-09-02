Lindelof reacts to Varane competition at Man Utd and delivers fitness update

The Swedish centre-half has seen a World Cup-winning centre-half join him at Old Trafford, with his game time now under serious threat

Victor Lindelof claims to be embracing the added competition for places that Raphael Varane will provide at Manchester United, with the Swede aware that there will always be "very good players" at Old Trafford.

A Sweden international centre-half may be a victim of that talent pool, with a World Cup winner drafted in from Real Madrid to challenge for his position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

French star Varane got the nod alongside club captain Harry Maguire in a 1-0 win at Wolves prior to the international break, but Lindelof is ready to scrap for his spot and will not be backing down from a fight.

What has been said?

Lindelof, who has taken in 163 appearances for United, has told FotbollDirekt of Varane's arrival in Manchester: "It’s great, I play in one of the world’s biggest clubs and they have very good players.

"We will have a competitive situation and I only see it as positive that we have got a good player in the squad."

What will Ronaldo bring?

Along with Varane, United completed deals during the summer transfer window for Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latter has helped to raise morale on and off the field in Manchester, with Lindelof among those that is looking forward to working with a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He added on Ronaldo: "Of course, you feel it, it is clear there is a very good atmosphere in the club and everyone is looking forward to getting him into the team. It will be fun and I think he will add a lot.

"I think the squad looks very good. It feels good, we have a good atmosphere in the team and the Premier League is always a tough league.

"But we will do everything we can to win the title. That is the goal."

What role will Lindelof play?

Lindelof appeared to have cemented a place alongside Maguire prior to Varane's arrival but, having struggled with a niggling back complaint in recent times, may be set to get more breathers than he would have liked this season.

He said of his fitness: "I have played a lot the last two years and last year I had big problems with my back and played with pain.

"My back feels good now, there will probably be no problems, but I do not think I will play 50, 60 matches."

United, who have taken seven points from their opening three games in 2021-22, will be back in Premier League action - with Ronaldo in line to make his second debut - when playing host to Newcastle on September 11.

