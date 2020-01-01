Lindelof lauds Man Utd squad depth as Pogba & Greenwood play no part in Leeds rout

The Red Devils defender believes rotation will be key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a hectic 2020-21 campaign that sees games coming thick and fast

Victor Lindelof has lauded ’s strength in depth, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer able to leave Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood out of a 6-2 victory over Leeds.

The Red Devils shuffled their pack for a meeting with arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Scott McTominay and Daniel James were among those drafted back into Solskjaer’s starting XI, and both made a telling contribution in a resounding win.

United, with nine substitutes now named on the bench, had an abundance of riches at their disposal against the Whites.

World Cup winners Pogba and Juan Mata were not required to step in, while forward Greenwood and experienced Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic were also rested for 90 minutes.

They will come back into contention for a quarter-final clash with on Wednesday, with United boasting the options required to compete on multiple fronts.

“Of course, that shows the depth in the squad,“ Lindelof told MUTV when asked about a star-studded bench.

“That's very important during this period. Like I said, games are coming up quick and I don't think every player is able to play every minute of every game so that's very important for us to have players who, if they didn't play today, are ready for the next game.”

United put in a ruthless performance against Leeds, with McTominay netting twice inside the opening three minutes.

Bruno Fernandes, who bagged a brace, Lindelof and James also got in on the act, with the Red Devils up to third in the Premier League table – five points adrift of leaders while boasting a game in hand on the defending champions.

“Obviously, it's always like that [confidence is high] when you win games of football,” Lindelof added on the mood at Old Trafford as a title challenge from the Red Devils is now talked up.

“It gives you confidence. We're on a good run now, we've been performing good on the pitch, so hopefully we can just keep on going because we know, in this period, there's a lot of games.

“We have to recover well and be ready because some important games are coming up.”

After facing in knockout competition, United have Premier League clashes with Leicester and to take them through to the end of the calendar year.