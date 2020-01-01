Ligue 1 suspended due to coronavirus outbreak as French football shuts down indefinitely

The Professional Football League (LFP) has announced that all games in the two top tiers will be postponed until further notice

Authorities in have followed the lead of European counterparts by announcing that all games in and Ligue 2 will be suspended indefinitely amid the ongoing concerns over coronavirus.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has forced schedules around the world to be assessed.

Many have taken the decision to postpone sporting events down until further notice.

That is an approach now being favoured by French football, with the Professional Football League (LFP) announcing a complete shutdown in operations across its top two tiers.

A statement from LFP read: “Following the announcements of the President of the Republic in order to respond to the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the LFP Board of Directors unanimously decided this Friday, March 13 to immediately suspend the Ligue 1 Conforama championships and Domino's Ligue 2 until further notice.

“As the President of the Republic pointed out yesterday, collective interest must be placed above everything. The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable, and avoid displacement.

“At the end of the meeting scheduled by UEFA on March 17, the LFP Board of Directors will meet.”

