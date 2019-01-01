'Lie' - Man City striker Jesus swats away Bayern Munich rumours with one-word response

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions but shut down that talk with a response on Instagram

striker Gabriel Jesus has attempted to quash reports linking him to with a one-word response on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Bild published a report that City offered Jesus to Bayern this summer while the clubs were in talks over a move for City winger Leroy Sane.

The report stated that while City did not want to sell Sane to the champions, they were willing to offer Jesus instead for a price of less than €100 million (£89m/$109m).

Ultimately neither player ended up moving to Bayern, with Sane's potential transfer falling through after he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield against in August.

When the account "transfer.now" posted Bild's rumour on Instagram, Jesus himself popped up in the comments with a response.

"Lie," the 22-year-old Brazilian said.

Jesus is now in his fourth season with City, and he continues to struggle for consistent playing time with Sergio Aguero continuing to shine for the Premier League champions.

Jesus has scored four times in seven appearances in all competitions for City this season, making four starts for Pep Guardiola's side.

Though he is getting some chances to play, the international has made it clear in recent weeks that he feels ready for more minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm over the 'I have to wait' phase. I've been here for almost three years, it's my fourth season, and that makes me want to play more," Jesus told Esporte Interativo last week.

"Obviously it's very hard to compete for a place with Aguero, the biggest legend of this club.

"I do understand Pep's decisions and respect Sergio, his history here and what he's doing now."

Article continues below

Aguero is off to another lightning-fast start with City this season, having scored eight goals in just seven Premier League appearances thus far in 2019-20.

City are looking to make it three straight league titles this season, but currently sit in second place, five points behind Liverpool.

Guardiola's side take on in league action on Sunday before they face on October 19 following the international break.