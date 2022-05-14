Lewandowski confirms he won't be signing new Bayern Munich contract amid Barcelona transfer links

Robert Lewandowski confirmed on Saturday that he will not renew his contract with Bayern Munich and is looking to continue his career at a new club.

The Poland international has long been speculated to want an exit from Allianz Arena this summer, after another domestic league triumph in Bavaria.

Now, he has told the club of his intention to snub their offer of fresh terms, and push for an exit from the remainder of his contract, due to expire in 2023.

What has Lewandowski told Bayern about his future?

"I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan [Salihamidzic] and informed him that the decision was made... and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern," Lewandowski explained to Sky on Saturday.

"Both sides have to think about the future. It's best if we find the best solution for both sides"

"I said [Salihamidzic] that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it - also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That's all I can say."

What have Bayern said about Lewandowski?

"I spoke to Lewa. In the conversation he told me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club," Bayern director of football Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany ahead of Bayern's game with Wolfsburg.

"He said that he would like to do something else. But our attitude hasn't changed.

"Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That's a fact. I don't deal with that because our stance has always been clear."

Where will Lewandowski go if he leaves Bayern?

Throughout talk over the striker's future, Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona - but it remains to be seen if that will be his ultimate destination.

The Blaugrana remain in financial trouble and could well be forced to slim their ranks down elsewhere to acquire the forward, especially if Bayern - as it appears they will do - refuse to release him from the final year of his contract.

The Bundesliga side know that a failure to sell now, however, could result in the attacker walking out as a free agent next year.

