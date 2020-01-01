Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich team-mates in donating to coronavirus charity

With football across the globe in lockdown, players and clubs are doing their bit to help the fight against the pandemic

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna followed stars Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in making a donation towards the fight against coronavirus, pledging €1 million to charity.

Goretzka and Kimmich set up a fund called 'We Kick Corona', to which they made a joint donation of €1m and urged others to give what they can to aid the fight against the pandemic.

After making an equal donation, the Lewandowskis told Bild they hoped life would soon return to normal.

"We are all aware of the difficult situation around us," they said.

"Today we all play as a team. Let us be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, do it.

"This situation affects all of us, so we ask that you follow the instructions and listen to those who are most aware. Show responsibility!

"We believe that we will soon return to our normal life. We are in this situation together and we are through it together."

We Kick Corona is inviting charities and social institutions to apply for funds from the €2.5m it has raised, and Kimmich echoed Lewandowski's call for solidarity.

"Everyone can help, both in small and large ways," said international Kimmich.

"Only if we stand together now, show reason and responsibility and are there for each other can we make it out of this crisis."

A number of players and clubs across Europe have taken steps to try and help others through the coronavirus crisis, which has seen sport shut down all over the world in order to limit its spread.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, along with USMNT team-mates Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, have donated to the Feeding America charity, which helps feed the huge number of Americans who are struggling in such trying times.

In Germany, ’s ‘Sudtribune Dortmund’ fan group said it would be providing help by offering to deliver shopping and other courier services to those affected by Covid-19 in the Dortmund area.

Meanwhile in the Premier League, have announced that the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be used for accommodation for National Health Service staff in west London.