Poland boss Sousa gives Lewandowski injury update after Bayern Munich striker limped off against Andorra

The star forward, who has been in the form of his life for both club and country, was replaced just after the hour mark on Sunday following a knock

Robert Lewandowski's knee injury appears to not be as bad as initially feared, but the full extent of any potential lay-off for the Bayern Munich and Poland striker will only be revealed following further tests on Monday.

The forward, who has been in the form of his life for both club and country, was replaced during his nation's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group I victory against Andorra on Sunday just after the hour mark after bagging a brace.

With Paulo Sousa's side facing a crunch match against England on Wednesday and Bayern poised for both Bundesliga and Champions League clashes in the next eight days, the 32-year-old must wait for answers, according to his coach.

What has been said?

"He felt a pain in his knee," Sousa initially said in his post-match press conference. "Tomorrow we will check whether he is okay. He needs to rest and sleep well now."

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness, who was covering the game for RTL, was able to shed further light, adding: "The first prognoses are not quite as bad as they initially looked."

What would Lewandowski's absence mean?

A lay-off of even a fortnight would mean that the striker - a favourite to claim the Ballon d'Or after missing out last year when the award was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic - would sit out the three biggest games of the year so far for club and country.

Firstly, he would miss the vital Group I encounter with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, who could open up a five-point lead on their visitors at Wembley should they prove victorious.

Afterwards, Lewandowski would then likely miss Bayern's first game back following the international break - a first-versus-second clash in the Bundesliga against title rivals RB Leipzig - as well as the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a rematch of last year's final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Any absence would also further hand a blow to the forward's own record-breaking ambitions, as he looks to take the all-time honour for most goals in a Bundesliga season, having notched 35 this term to date, leaving him close behind Gerd Muller's haul of 40.

