WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona are facing Pumas as the end of the pre-season approaches

Barcelona newcomer Robert Lewandowski gave Camp Nou a dazzling first-half performance that saw him score and register two outrageous assists - the pick of the bunch being a lovely flick into the path of Pedri. The Spaniard sent the defender the wrong way before powering a strike into the bottom corner and scoring Barca's fourth of the night.

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also linked up nicely in the rampant first-half showing, with the Frenchman hammering the ball home from just inside the box.

WATCH: Lewandowski and Pedri combine for Barcelona's fourth goal against Pumas

