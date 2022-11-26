News Matches
R. Lewandowski

Lewandowski: My childhood dreams were fulfilled with first World Cup goal

Peter McVitie
22:30 GMT+3 26/11/2022
Robert Lewandowski Poland Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022
Robert Lewandowski's childhood dreams came true on Saturday when he scored his first World Cup goals in Poland's 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia.
  • Lewandowski scored as Poland won 2-0
  • His first World Cup finals goal
  • Striker said his dreams were "fulfilled"

WHAT HAPPENED? Appearing in his fifth match at a World Cup finals, the Barcelona striker finally got his first goal as he doubled Poland's lead 82 minutes into the Group C match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm aware that this may be my last World Cup," he said. "Already during the anthem, singing the national anthem, I felt the emotions inside me. I wanted not only to be remembered for being at the World Cup, but for scoring goals there too. I always fought hard for a goal at the World Cup and today, I managed it."

He added at a press conference: "During the game after we scored, everything that I had inside, the dreams and the importance of the goal and how I scored it, all those dreams from my early childhood were just fulfilled, they came true and it was so significant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Saturday's victory, Poland have four points from two matches and are in a strong position to qualify for the next round ahead of their final game of the group stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Having also assisted the opening goal of the game, Lewandowski became the first Polish player to score and assist in a World Cup match since Janusz Kupcewicz did so against France in 1982.

WHAT NEXT FOR POLAND? Lewandowski and his team-mates will look to book their place in the last 16 when they come up against Argentina on Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kuwait English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kuwait English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kuwait English)