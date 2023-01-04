Lewandowski banned! Barcelona hitman sees three-game suspension upheld as appeal fails

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss Barcelona's next three games after a ban was finally upheld following an unsuccessful appeal.

Ban upheld after month of appeal

Will miss Atleti, Getafe & Girona games

Return early February

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish administrative tribunal of sport (TAD) reviewed Barcelona's appeal of their forward's three-game suspension, and decided to uphold the decision to ban him for that number of matches, according to Marca. The frontman was punished after picking up a second yellow card and subsequently making a gesture in his side's La Liga contest against Osasuna on November 8. But Barcelona appealed the ban, and Lewandowski played against Espanyol last weekend.

Manager Xavi even said he expected Lewandowski to be available for Sunday's game against Atletico Madrid, but the Pole will now have to watch from the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski is a massive loss for Barcelona, and the team must now figure out how to line up without him. He's scored 13 times in 15 La Liga appearances this season. Bizarrely, it is possible they could appeal the ban again, but it remains to be seen what the outcome would be.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The striker will miss Barcelona's next three La Liga games, although he is eligible to play in the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Supercopa, due to be played next week.