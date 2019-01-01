Lesotho vs South Africa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Likuena are hoping to cause an upset against a youthful Bafana Bafana side at the Setsoto Stadium

Lesotho will take on in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualification second round first-leg match in Maseru on Sunday.

Likuena were exempted from the first round and they will be looking to advance to the final round of qualifying.



South Africa were also exempted from the first round and are considered favourites to progress to the next stage.

Bafana Bafana have already competed in two Chan finals, while Likuena have never qualified for the finals of the continental tournament.

Game Lesotho v South Africa Date Sunday, July 28 Time 15h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will not be televised.

SA TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) technical director Leslie Notsi will take over as coach of the national team, on a caretaker basis with head coach Moses Maliehe sick.Notsi will look to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Midfielder Tšepo Toloane, who is part of the squad.

Toloane had a great 2018/19 season in Lesotho's top flight league, Econet Premier League and was nominated for the Player of the Season award.

David Notoane, who is the South Africa under-23 coach, will lead Bafana during their 2020 Chan qualifiers having also taken charge of the team at the 2019 tournament in Durban.

The retired striker has included highly-rated South Africa U23 internationals Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa in the squad and the two players are on the books of .