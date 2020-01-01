'Leo is still in Barcelona' - Cambiasso feels Messi transfer to Inter is unlikely

The former Inter and Argentine midfielder was asked about his superstar countryman

Ex- star Esteban Cambiasso expressed doubts over the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving for side .

Messi handed in a transfer request following a tumultuous 2019-20 season, which saw Barca humiliated 8-2 by in the quarter-finals and dethroned by in , before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner exclusively told Goal he will be opting to remain at Camp Nou this term.

The superstar captain – who has a €700 million release clause – was heavily linked to Premier League giants , while Inter have emerged as a possible destination throughout the year.

Cambiasso spent 10 years at Inter, where he won the treble in 2009-10, and the former Argentina international was asked about countryman Messi's future.

"Messi-Inter? I don't live the market," Cambiasso said. "I always wait for the end and then I make my assessments.

"The reality says that Leo is still in Barcelona and that he is still motivated to play for the Blaugrana.

"We want to see his football again, his best. Is he happy? I think he is, as always."

Messi's friend and former team-mate Luis Suarez, who recently completed a move to Atletico, believes the Argentine legend will stay at Barcelona if the club gets a new board.

"There may be the possibility that Messi plays for another club, but if he feels comfortable, happy again and another board arrives, he will want to continue at the club," Suarez said.

"As a friend, I'll be happy if he does well there and if he has to go to another club, I'll be happy too.

Messi scored the winning goal as Argentina opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has scored one goal in three La Liga appearances under new Barca head coach Ronald Koeman this season.

Messi's Barca – fifth in the table and three points behind defending champions Madrid – are next in action against on October 17.