Leicester vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Leicester welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium on Saturday looking to put an end to their worrying slump in the Premier League.
After losing to Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in recent weeks, the Foxes need to bounce back when they take on more evenly-matched opposition this week.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Leicester players
|Goalkeepers
|Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic
|Defenders
|Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs
|Midfielders
|Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans
|Forwards
|Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho
Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are still unavailable while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Saturday's game.
The Foxes welcome back Nampalys Mendy from injury.
Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Maguire, Evans, Fuchs, Ndidi, Ghezzal, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Gray.
|Position
|Crystal Palace players
|Goalkeepers
|Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni
|Defenders
|Sakho, Tomkins, Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly
|Midfielders
|Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako
|Forwards
|Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham
Connor Wickham and Julian Speroni are likely to miss out along with defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Martin Kelly.
Palace
Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha
Match Preview
Roy Hodgson will become the oldest manager in Premier League history on Saturday and the 71-year-old will be eager to mark the occasion with a much-needed win.
Palace
The former England boss has not given up hope of finishing in the top half of the Premier League and urged his side to fight for every point they can get.
"Every point in this league, let alone every victory, is something which has to be fought for and you maybe even need a little bit of luck on your side to get that point, or those three points," he said at a press conference.
"All you can hope for is that the team's going to go there well prepared, well capable and believing that they're going to do it. I think that's what will be the case for us tomorrow against Leicester and then we'll have to see what the game throws up."
The manager will feel he has an edge over his Leicester counterpart as well, given his team have won all three times they have faced Claude Puel's side, scoring nine and not conceding any.
The Foxes boss is under pressure, too, and in dire need of a confidence boost. Leicester have collected just one point from their last five games in the league, but the coach is confident things are improving as he took some positives from their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham two weeks ago.
He added: "I think of course we need to join the performance with the right result,” he said. “We need points, that is normal."