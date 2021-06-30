Leicester sign Patson Daka in £23m deal from RB Salzburg on five-year contract

The Foxes have announced the arrival of the Zambia international, last term's top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga, on a lengthy contract

Leicester City have signed Zambia forward Patson Daka in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($32m) from Red Bull Salzburg, with the attacker agreeing a five-year contract.

Brendan Rodgers' side announced the capture of their first new recruit of the transfer window, subject to a work clearance, effective from July 1 from the Austrian Bundesliga champions.

The 22-year-old, who finished as the division's top scorer last term, arrives to bolster Leicester's attacking options as they look to back up their FA Cup success with further silverware next season.

What has been said?

"I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club," Daka told LCFC TV following the announcement. "It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next.

"I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.”

What can Daka bring?

Having signed a renewal with Salzburg two years ago through to 2024 following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Austrian top flight, the forward has helped the club to three consecutive domestic doubles over the past three seasons.

With 68 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions, his yield remains fearsomely impressive, while 27 strikes in 28 top-flight appearances last season saw him both top the Bundesliga's goal charts and win the league's Player of the Season award.

His capture arguably represents a coup for Leicester, particularly given they will not compete in the Champions League this campaign after they were edged out in the race for the top four by Liverpool.

Yet, on a lengthy deal that will not expire until 2026, Rodgers will hope that the youthful star will prove to be one of the key cogs in helping to cement Leicester's status among the Premier League elite, following the first piece of silverware of his reign at Wembley earlier this year.

