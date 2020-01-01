Leicester sign £30m French centre-back Fofana

The teenage defender impressed for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 and now he has completed a switch to the Premier League

Premier League pace-setters have completed the signing of teenage defender Wesley Fofana from in a record-breaking deal.

The French side declared earlier in the week that the move would be the biggest sale in their history, with reports that Leicester are paying in the region of £30 million ($39m) for Marseille-born Fofana.

Now the deal taking the 19-year-old to has been sealed, Leicester announced on Friday.

More teams

Fofana told Leicester's official website: "I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League.

"I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started."

Fofana was described by Saint-Etienne as "one of the greatest French talents of his generation" on Tuesday, when they revealed the centre-back was heading to Leicester.

He was called up for the Under-21 squad this week.

Saint-Etienne described Leicester's bid as "exceptional, especially given the uncertain economic context caused by the [Covid-19] health crisis".

Leicester stunned 5-2 on Sunday to make it three wins from three so far under manager Brendan Rodgers in this season's Premier League.

Indeed, the Foxes' performances have seen Rodgers nominated for the Manager of the Month award, while Jamie Vardy and summer signing from Timothy Castagne are both up for the Player of the Month accolade.

They also have a Europa League campaign to look forward to, with the Foxes due to face Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk following Friday's group-stage draw in Nyon.

Article continues below

Fofana played 14 matches in last season, made two appearances in the , and helped Saint-Etienne reach the Coupe de France final, where they lost 1-0 to .

The defender isn't the only new face to arrive at the King Power Stadium during the summer transfer window, with Castagne arriving from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under signing on a season-long loan deal from Roma.

Next up for Leicester is a Premier League clash with West Ham at home on Sunday.