Leicester reject third Chelsea bid for Fofana and banish defender to reserves

Brenden Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester rejected a third bid from Chelsea to sign Wesley Fofana and sent him to train with reserve team.

Chelsea's latest bid worth reported £60m plus add-ons

Fofana with Leicester's U-21s amid "difficult" situation

Foxes set to face Chelsea this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodgers said that Leicester are holding firm against Chelsea's advances for their bright young defender. He also questioned Fofana's mindset and suggested the player wasn't living up to his contractual obligations.

WHAT THEY SAID: “From a football perspective, if it happens, the sooner the better, because it might allow us to do some work," Rodgers said. "The club are aware as time goes on that it becomes more difficult but the valuation needs to be met."

He continued: “These guys get well-paid, the very least you can do is turn up. If you don’t, with all respect you can’t just walk into our group. Day to day, he’s a good kid, but it’s been hard for him to deal with everything while he is in the right frame of mind. It’s been difficult for him to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana was left at home for Leicester's clash with Southampton this past weekend after Rodgers said that the defender was not totally focused on the club. Chelsea are keen on reinforcing their defence following a 3-0 loss to Leeds.

Fofana originally joined Leicester in 2020, making the move from Saint-Etienne on a five-year deal.

In August 2021, after being voted the club's Young Player of the Season for the prior campaign, Fofana suffered a broken leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

The defender went on to make 12 appearances for the Foxes in 2021-22 and started the first two Premier League games of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA AND LEICESTER? Leicester, coincidentally, face Chelsea this weekend in their next Premier League match. Fofana's status remains to be seen as the Blues may continue their push to sign him before the window closes.