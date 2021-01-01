Leicester City's Iheanacho sets new personal scoring record in Premier League

The Super Eagles star continued his impressive goalscoring run with another effort that sealed a vital win for the Foxes on Thursday night

Kelechi Iheanacho has set a new personal scoring record in the Premier League with his ninth goal of the season in Leicester City's 3-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion.

The Nigeria international has surpassed his previous record of eight goals in a league season which was achieved after 26 matches in the 2015-16 campaign at Manchester City.

After grabbing the match-winning effort that sent Leicester City into the FA Cup final on Sunday, the 24-year-old continued his goalscoring form as the Foxes bounced back to winning ways in the English top-flight on Thursday night.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the hosts at the King Power Stadium in the 23rd minute and they immediately doubled their lead courtesy of Johnny Evans' goal three minutes later.

In the 36th minute, Iheanacho compounded West Brom's woes after combining with Vardy to complete their first-half dominance and end their back-to-back defeats in the league.

The effort also took the Super Eagles striker's tally to 13 goals in all competitions in 2021, making him the second-highest scorer for a Premier League club after Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane with 15 goals so far since the start of the year.

Across all competitions, Iheanacho has scored 16 goals for the Foxes – nine in the Premier League with three and four goals in the Uefa Europa League and the FA Cup respectively.

Thursday's victory stretched Leicester City's lead in the third position to 59 points after 32 games, and they are four points above fourth-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed West Ham United.

Next up for Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City is a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Monday with the former aiming to equal Odion Ighalo's record of 17 goals in a single campaign.

The ex-Manchester United star, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, scored 17 goals for Watford in all competitions during his debut Premier League season in the 2015-16.