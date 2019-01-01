Leicester City's Iheanacho reflects on his heroics against Everton

The 23-year-old forward reacted to his match-winning strike in his maiden Premier League appearance of this campaign

Kelechi Iheanacho has described his heroics against in Sunday's league encounter as a 'great moment'.

Iheanacho marked his first appearance in the Premier League this season with a goal and an assist to help secure a 2-1 comeback win at the King Power Stadium.

With the Foxes trailing 1-0, the forward was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute and he helped Jamie Vardy with the equaliser six minutes later before his last-gasp winning goal in stoppage time.

After the game, Iheanacho could not hide his excitement and he feels his efforts were the result of his hard work in training.

"It was a great moment, [it was] my first game of the season and first goal, so I’m really buzzing – I’m happy today,” he told the club website.

“It all came from the hard work in training, I’ve been working hard and keeping my head up and waiting for the opportunity to come. I’m happy it came, and I took it."

Prior to Sunday's outing, Iheanacho, who has now scored three goals in three games across all competitions, was an unused substitute in six Premier League games this season.

However, he praised the team's spirit as they secured their sixth straight win in the English top-flight.

"To be fair, this team, starting from the players, to the staff and the manager – everyone – we are all together, so everyone is happy with each other," he continued.

“Those who are playing or those who are not playing, everyone is happy. It’s a great squad, it’s a happy place to be.

“I know everyone is happy for me, they’ve been waiting for me to do this, so I’m happy as well. We’re all happy!”

Iheanacho will be hoping to get improved playing time when Leicester City host bottom-placed in their next league fixture on Wednesday.