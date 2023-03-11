Leicester City vs Chelsea : Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea look to turn around the 1-0 deficit as they host an unbeaten Dortmund side

Fresh on the back of a massive victory in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea returns to Premier League as they look to win their third successive game on the trot.

Since taking the reins from Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter’s managerial era at Stamford Bridge has been nothing short of a rollercoaster as the English manager looks to revive his team after a string of shambolic results.

The Blues are 11 point short of a top-4 place with London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs occupying the last spot. A point of concern for Potter and company would be Chelsea’s away record as the London-based outfit are winless in their previous 10 encounters when they haven’t played at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea did emerge victorious the last time the two sides met in London with the Blues edging past by 2-1.

A fourth straight defeat in all competitions, a poor goal-scoring record, and multiple big names on the verge of leaving the club, Brendan Rodger’s problems at Leicester City seem to be piling up.

With the fans chanting and encouraging him to be sacked the last time Leicester City played a game, Rodgers could have a sword hanging on his head.

The Foxes are 15th in the table with just 2 points away from safety and 10 points away from the top half of the table. And Rodger’s men are officially going to end the season without a piece of silverware raising massive questions over Rodgers’ future.

A win against a struggling Chelsea side could shut some of the critics while a loss would be a record 16th loss in a season for the PL manager.

Leicester City vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1):Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Amartey, Mendy; Iheanacho, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka

Chelsea XI (3-4-3):Kepa; Cucurella, Koulibaly, Fofana; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix

Chelsea's next three fixtures

The Blues host Everton on the 18th of March and then face Aston Villa on the 1st of April at the Bridge. Potter's men play their third home game on the road when a high-flying Liverpool side visit them on the 5th of April.