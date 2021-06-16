Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup-winning side produced some fine football last term and supporters are understandably gagging for more

Leicester City will kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

They then take in dates against West Ham and Norwich before their first big test - Manchester City.

After their admirable 2020-21 season, however, fans will have little fear of any opponent, having defeated Champions League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Perhaps the trickiest period of the season comes at the turn of the year, when the Foxes travel to face Man City once again, followed by a clash with Liverpool.

Article continues below

The campaign's run-in, however, looks favourable, with the biggest name in their final four matches coming in the form of Tottenham.

In terms of the squad, Jamie Vardy, despite his age, is still a force to be reckoned with, while Kelechi Iheanacho is finally producing regularly and there are sure to be more additions made across the summer.

Leicester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22