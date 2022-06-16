Leicester City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Leicester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Brentford.
Brendan Rodgers' side will then take on Arsenal away before facing off against Southampton at the King Power Stadium.
The Foxes finished 8th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.
GOAL brings you Leicester's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Southampton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Leicester City v Leeds United
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Leicester City
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Fulham
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Leicester City
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Leeds United v Leicester City
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Leicester City
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Leicester City v West Ham United
Leicester City tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Leicester Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into two categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.
Leicester season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,172 for a seat in Fosse Club in the West Stand of the King Power to £385 for seats in other areas of the stadium, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Leicester games on the official club website.