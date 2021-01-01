Leicester boss Rodgers responds to talk of succeeding Mourinho at Tottenham

The Northern Irishman is among those to have seen a move to north London mooted, but he is happy in the East Midlands for now

Brendan Rodgers is aware of the speculation linking him with a vacant managerial post at Tottenham, but the Northern Irishman claims to be "very, very happy" in his role at Leicester.

Jose Mourinho's departure in north London has left Spurs in the market for another proven coach.

Various candidates have been mooted, from Maurizio Sarri to Erik ten Hag, but it could be that their sights are set closer to home as a raid is planned on Premier League rivals from the King Power Stadium.

What has been said?

Acquiring the services of former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers will not be easy as he remains fully committed to a side closing in a top-four finish.

The 48-year-old has said of the rumours regarding his future: "Tottenham is a great club, one of the biggest clubs in Britain but for me I’m just in a really, really happy place in my life.

"I have a huge respect here for the players, the board and I really feel that I want to continue my work here.

"I’m very, very happy here and I’m happy because I’ve got a set of players that give me their heart and soul every single day and also I can see a future here in terms of the development of the squad."

Rodgers added: "I’ve got a really strong relationship with the board. We work very closely together and for me I always knew what the challenge was coming here, to try and improve the squad.

"I think over the last couple of years what we’ve been able to do is build an infrastructure around behaviour and creating a mind set in order to win.

"That’s not easy and it’s taken us a couple of years but you see now the mentality around developing that will and desire to win. And now for the next period of years let’s see if we can roll that out now that we’ve created that mentality."

How long is Rodgers' contract at Leicester?

Prising a highly-rated manager away from the East Midlands would not be cheap for Tottenham.

A hefty compensation package would need to be put in place as Rodgers is tied to a contract through to 2025 - with that deal signed in December 2019.

Article continues below

He has shown that he can bring the best out of those at his disposal, with positive progress made at Leicester, and that makes his services of obvious appeal to sleeping giants such as Spurs.

Those in north London need to get future plans put in place soon, with any incoming coach set to have the issue of Harry Kane's future hanging over their head as the ambitious striker weighs up his options on the back of a Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Further reading