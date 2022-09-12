Leeds & USMNT star Aaronson in 'top one per cent in the world' as playmaker is backed to 'pop' in the Premier League

Leeds and USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson is “in the top one per cent in the world” when it comes to stamina, claims his former coach.

Moved to England from Austria

Has settled quickly at Elland Road

Working towards 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old playmaker completed a move to England from Red Bull Salzburg over the summer, allowing him to link up with fellow countryman Jesse Marsch at Elland Road. The United States international has adjusted quickly to the demands of life in the Premier League, with physicality and hard running having never been an issue for him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Stephen Hogan, who worked with Aaronson as a teenager at Bethlehem Steel – a feeder side for MLS outfit the Philadelphia Union – has told Sky Sports of the qualities possessed by a classy operator: “The running is not going to be an issue. He is in the top one per cent in the world for that, consistent running and consistent sprinting. That is not going to bother him. When you have those defensive qualities that high up the field you cannot take him off, you cannot not play him. You build the rest of the forward line around him. Which is scary to say when he is not even 22.

“I can see why Jesse went for him. They line up because they are both hyper-intelligent people with a similar mindset. Brenden will only get stronger. He is only 21. I actually think he could develop into a proper 10. He will pop in that league, it is just a matter of time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson registered his first Premier League goal for Leeds during a memorable 3-0 victory over Chelsea on August 21, with that effort getting a helping hand from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He is now up to six appearances for the Whites and continues to count down the days to a potential World Cup quest with his country in Qatar.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Aaronson scoring for Marsch's Leeds side is the first time that an American player has scored a Premier League goal under an American manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? Leeds are, after Premier League football briefly shut down following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, due to be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to old adversaries Manchester United.