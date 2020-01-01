Leeds tipped to attract the likes of Man Utd's Romero

The Elland Road side will have "no problems" attracting world-class talent to their ranks if they win promotion to the Premier League says an ex-boss

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson says that the club will be able to attract the likes of goalkeeper Sergio Romero should they finally return to the Premier League.

The Peacocks have been absent from ’s top flight since 2004, with various attempts to get them back into the elite division having fallen flat, often in the latter stages of the season.

Currently they top the Championship on 71 points, seven clear of third-placed with 11 matches of the campaign remaining.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has put a halt to play, with little indication how the deadlock will be resolved.

Nevertheless, the Elland Road side remain hot favourites to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence and Grayson believes they could re-establish themselves at that level due to the pulling power of the club and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“If Leeds get back to the Premier League, playing for the club is an exciting prospect for anybody,” he told the Daily Star when asked about the club's prospects of signing the experienced international.

“They’ll be attracting players from all other globe - regardless of whether they’re Argentinian or playing for Manchester United.

“Getting in front of the Elland Road faithful and working for Bielsa is a massive proposition.

“It won’t be an issue attracting players. They’ll be having recruitment meetings - Bielsa, Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear.

“There will be two lists at this moment in time. One for if they make the Premier League and one for the worst-case scenario of staying in the Championship.”

Joe Hart has been linked with a switch to the club but Grayson does not believe that the England international, who finds himself on the sidelines at , is a likely option for Bielsa.

“Having that communication with defenders has sometimes been a problem for Leeds,” he said.

“Joe has had a fantastic career. I had him on loan at Blackpool from when he was a teenager.

“He showed what he is capable of back then and went on to have a fantastic career.

“Whether it’s what Leeds are looking for, I don't know what Victor has in mind.

“And knowing them they’ll probably pick someone that nobody has ever heard of.”