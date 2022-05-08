Leeds set Premier League record for yellow cards as Ayling called 'an idiot' after being sent off vs Arsenal

Leeds have made unwanted Premier League history by becoming the first side to collect 95+ yellow cards in a single season, with Luke Ayling being branded an “idiot” after seeing red away at Arsenal.

The Whites headed into that game looking for a positive result that would help to keep them out of the top-flight relegation zone, but fell behind to a quick-fire double from Eddie Nketiah inside the opening 10 minutes.

Ayling, who was wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Liam Cooper, was then given his marching orders in the 27th minute after diving into a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli – with a VAR review seeing him sent for an early bath.

What is the Premier League record set by Leeds?

In the wake of Ayling’s dismissal, Raphinha was left incensed at seeing the match officials overturn an initial yellow card and was booked himself for taking protests too far.

Mateusz Klich was also cautioned during the first half in north London, with all too familiar disciplinary issues getting the better of Leeds as tempers began to fray.

With cards continuing to be flashed in their direction on a regular basis, an entry to the record books that they would have hoped to avoid has now been set in stone.

Leeds have become the first Premier League side to receive 95+ player yellow cards in a single season, eclipsing the previous record held by Sunderland (94) in 2014-15.

Watch: Ayling’s reckless red card

Leeds’ visit to Emirates Stadium went from bad to worse when, having already conceded twice, they saw their right-back sent off for a reckless challenge on Gunners forward Martinelli.

𝘿𝙄𝙎𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙇𝙀𝙀𝘿𝙎 😬



Luke Ayling has been sent off for Leeds as they trail Arsenal 2-0. 🟥pic.twitter.com/ijHIYYYV88 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2022

Former England international Jamie Carragher, who was covering the game with Sky Sports, said of Ayling’s moment of madness: “What an idiot. The lack of professionalism for his own team-mates and what this could mean going forwards, it's a disgusting challenge - it reminds me of one Vinnie Jones did years ago.

“What he thinks is going to happen on the back of that, it was obviously going to be a red card. That might be the last game he ever plays in the Premier League.”

