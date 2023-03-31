Jesse Marsch says he'll take some time to consider his next step after being dismissed by Leeds in February.

WHAT HAPPENED? The American coach put a statement out on Twitter to reflect on his time at the club after nearly two months since his exit. Marsch says that he looks back on his Leeds tenure with great pride, citing the club's successful relegation fight in 2021-22, while saying he'll be taking some time to decide on his next opportunity.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it's been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds," Marsch said. "I'm very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I'll think of that with great pride.

"I'm also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I'm taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I'll be enjoying time with family & friends."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch has been linked with the U.S. men's national team job, although a decision on that won't be made until after the U.S. Soccer settles on a sporting director. For now, it appears he'll wait until at least the summer to assess what opportunities will be available.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Entering this weekend's match against first-place Arsenal, Leeds sit 14th in the Premier League. They are, however, just two points out of the relegation zone, with nine teams within three points of the bottom three.