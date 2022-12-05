News Matches
Rafael Leão

New contract incoming? Milan star Leao drops new deal hint amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid

James Hunsley
20:22 GMT+3 05/12/2022
Rafael Leao Milan 2022
Milan forward Rafael Leao hinted on Twitter that he could be staying at the club amid growing interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.
  • Leao linked with move away from Milan
  • Tweet hinted that he would stay in Italy
  • Post comes after Pioli's assurances he would renew

WHAT HAPPENED? Rumours of a potential San Siro exit have been circulating since the summer, with the Blues unable to complete a deal after being unwilling to match Milan's asking price. However, after the Rossoneri posted a compilation on Twitter of Leao's greatest strikes in red and black, the Portuguese starlet responded by writing "More to come".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao's social media post comes after manager Stefano Pioli revealed that he expected the forward to sign a new deal with Milan. The 23-year-old already has seven goals and six assists across all competitions in 2022-23 and is currently one of the hottest properties in Europe, meaning tying him down to a new deal would be a real coup for the Italian side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? While rumours of a new contract continue to swirl, Leao will be focused on international matters at the World Cup in Qatar, with Portugal coming up against Switzerland in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kuwait English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kuwait English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kuwait English)