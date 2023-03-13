‘I had to fight’ - Leandro Trossard ready to battle Gabriel Jesus for spot in Arsenal starting XI

Leandro Trossard says he is relishing the extra competition Gabriel Jesus’ return will bring at Arsenal.

Jesus came on as a second-half sub at Fulham

First Arsenal appearance since before the World Cup

Jesus replaced Trossard at Craven Cottage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian was in superb form for the Gunners during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Fulham, setting up all three goals as Mikel Arteta’s side restored their five point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The game also saw Jesus make his long-awaited return from injury, bolstering Arteta’s attacking options significantly ahead of the title run-in.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Jesus out and Eddie Nketiah also on the sidelines, Trossard has been operating as a false nine at times and could now see his place in the side under threat due to the return of the Brazilian.

But when asked if he relished the added competition, the former Brighton man said: “A lot. I had it already when I arrived here. It’s not that I went into the starting XI from the first week. I had to fight as well for it.

“I think we have such a good group and competition is that high that, as you saw in the last few weeks, we need everyone to win games. That’s what it is all about. That’s how you can win things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Focusing on Jesus, Trossard added: "He is a top player and he has contributed a lot already for Arsenal. You can see his presence. He makes other players better as well. We need everyone and it’s great to have him back."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Trossard has made an immediate impression at Arsenal following his January move and already has five assists and one goal to his name in his first nine league appearances for the Gunners. And he believes a big reason for his early success is the way he has been treated by his new team-mates in north London.

“To be honest, they have made it easy for me,” he said. “It’s such a good group. They let me feel welcome on the first day and it felt directly like home. Then it is so much easier for a new player to adapt to a new team. The manager also helped me a lot. I am a tactical player and they are all so good on the ball as well, so it’s easier to adapt. I am feeling great now.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners return to Europa League action on Thursday night as they take on Sporting in the second leg of their last 16 clash.