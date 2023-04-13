League One play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for promotion to the Championship

Everything you need to know in the race for promotion to the Championship from England's third tier

The League One play-offs are thrilling fixtures that generate football fan excitement at the end of every season.

The play-offs are a true test of mettle, a grueling trial that will push the participating teams to their limits. The stakes are high, the pressure immense, and the competition fierce. The League One play-offs offer a platform for underdogs to rise, for heroes to be born, and for dreams to be realised.

With the 2022-23 League One play-offs upon us soon, GOAL has listed below everything you need to know, including fixture dates, teams, where to watch on TV and stream live, plus more.

What are the League One play-offs?

As the regular season draws to a close, the four teams that finish in third, fourth, fifth, and sixth places in the League One standings will get their shot at glory in the play-offs. This is their chance to ascend to the more competitive grounds of the Championship, the next level in the English football hierarchy.

The battle begins with two-legged semi-finals and then comes the final, the ultimate showdown where only one team can rise to glory and get their much-deserved ticket to the next level.

The third-placed team is paired with the sixth-placed team in one semi-final, with the fourth-placed team playing the fifth-placed side in the other semi-final.

The top two teams in League One are automatically promoted

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 League One play-offs?

We will know the teams who have qualified for the League One play-offs closer to the end of the season, but you can see the state of play in the table below.

League One 2022-23 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Sheffield Wednesday 41 24 12 5 +39 84 2 Plymouth Argyle 40 25 8 7 +26 83 3 Ipswich Town 40 23 13 4 +47 82 4 Barnsley 40 24 6 10 +32 78 5 Peterborough 41 22 4 15 +23 70 6 Bolton 40 19 11 10 +22 68 7 Derby County 41 19 11 11 +20 68

Last updated: April 12, 2023

The top three teams in League One are separated by only a few points and any of them can drop down to the four play-off spots between now and the end of the season. As it stands, Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Peterborough and Bolton are set to contest the play-offs.

When are the League One 2023 play-offs?

The 2023 League One play-offs will take place following the conclusion of the regular season on May 7, 2023.

The League One play-off games usually commence a week after the regular season ends, so the semi-finals are expected to be played on the weekend of May 13/14. The semi-finals are contested over two legs - home and away.

When & where is the League One 2023 play-off final?

The 2023 League One play-off final will be played on Monday May 29, 2023. The final is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST.

The famous Wembley Stadium traditionally hosts the League One play-off final and will remain the venue for the 2023 edition as well.

Where to watch League One 2023 play-offs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. N/A ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to league matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the League One play-offs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and will also be available to stream live online using Sky GO.

ESPN+ will show the League One play-off semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S).

Who won the League One play-offs in 2022?

Getty Images

Sunderland had faced Wycombe Wanderers in the final of the League One play-offs on May 21, 2022. Wycombe were unable to beat Sunderland during their two league games and they fell short once again.

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored in each half to help Sunderland beat Wycombe 2-0 and gain promotion to the Championship.