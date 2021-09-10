LEAD Edu Partners with Goal.com

Goal is the world’s largest digital football destination producing premium news and features

Edu (LEAD) and Goal.com (Goal) announced today a new partnership to amplify the impact of sport as a tool for leadership development.

LEAD and Goal are aligned by their shared vision to empower and support future leaders through quality education and sport. Through this partnership, they will highlight the power of LEAD’s leadership development model, showing how the provision of education, sport, nutrition, healthcare, life skills, and pastoral care can deeply transform individual lives – and subsequently entire societies.

In the short term, Goal will feature LEAD’s Liberian and Moroccan student-athletes through a variety of multimedia approaches, including its Fan View series and social media channels. Longer-term, with the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations coming to Morocco in 2022, LEAD and Goal will work together to share powerful stories of girls breaking down barriers both in the classroom and on the pitch.

“We are so excited to partner with Goal and highlight the work of our fantastic leaders at LEAD Monrovia Football Academy in Liberia and LEAD Morocco, said Will Smith, Founder & Executive Director of LEAD Edu.

‘’Our unique leadership development model expands students’ access to the opportunities they deserve and supports them in fulfilling their potential. We are very proud of the progress and impact we've made since beginning this work in 2015, and we are thrilled that Goal will now help us tell our story.”

From Goal’s standpoint, Head of Operations Zarina Bahdur shared Smith’s sentiments, saying:

“We are looking forward to sharing and telling the stories from LEAD Morocco and LEAD Monrovia Football Academy. There are many initiatives around Africa that speak to the model of life skills and leadership but very few have managed to not only sustain but grow their initiatives to the same degree as the LEAD team.

‘’By creating unique opportunities, they have built up a dynamic team and offering that has proven not only to be successful but has allowed personal growth of each and every person involved in a truly global way. By sharing their stories across our Africa platforms and creating new and exciting initiatives, we believe that many others in the football and education space cannot only aspire to achieve the same but can learn from their experiences, too.’’