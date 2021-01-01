LDU Quito vs Barcelona: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

Saturday sees a top of the table clash in the Ecuadorian top flight as the league leaders visit the capital

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch LDU Quito vs Barcelona

LDU Quito, the only Ecuadorian team to win a Copa Libertadores to date, have made a solid start to the campaign.

Two wins and two draws from their opening four matches leave them third in the standings, and victory over Barcelona would see them leapfrog the current leaders.

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

They seem to have picked up where they left off this term too, sitting top with maximum points from their opening four matches.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 20 4:30pm/7:30pm LDU Quito vs Barcelona Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 20 1:30pm/4:30pm Independiente del Valle vs Delfin Fanatiz March 21 11am/2pm Manta vs Aucas Fanatiz March 21 1:30pm/4:30pm Guayaquil City vs Catolica Fanatiz March 21 4pm/7pm Emelec vs 9 de Octubre Fanatiz March 22 5pm/8pm Deportivo Cuenca vs Orense Fanatiz

