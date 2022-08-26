Lazio vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Lazio and Inter on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

After a confident start to the season, Inter will take on Lazio away from home in their third Serie A 2022-23 game.

Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter after a troubled spell at Chelsea, scored the Italian team's first league goals two minutes into their season opener against Lecce. The game ended 2-0 in favour of Inter courtesy of a late second goal by Denzel Dumfries.

The 2021-22 league champions stepped up their game against Spezia, with Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa scoring in a 3-0 victory.

They will be facing another unbeaten team in Lazio for their third game of the season. Lazio were a player down for most of the season opener against Bolgona but managed to end it with a 2-1 win. They were unable to break the deadlock against Torino and settled for a goalless draw and a point in their previous Serie A outing.

Visitors Inter will be a difficult challenge for Lazio who will be hoping for a good result at home and to deliver an upset.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Lazio vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Lazio vs Inter Date: August 26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Lazio vs Inter on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between Lazio and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sports Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

Inter squad and team news

For Simone Inzaghi's team, Raoul Bellanova remains doubtful for the clash due to an injury and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is confirmed to be out of contention for the trip to the capital.

Getty

The former Lazio boss will have the rest of the squad to play with against his old team. His hopes will be pinned on the front duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez for goals and both forwards have already gotten off the mark in the first two Serie A games of the season.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alex Cordaz, Samir Handanovic, Andre Onana. Defenders Alessandro Bastoni, Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Dalbert, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Milan Skriniar, Mattia Zanotti. Midfielders Lucien Agoume, Kristjan Asllani, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cesare Casadei, Matias Fonseca, Roberto Gagliardini, Jacopo Gianelli, Robin Gosens, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Forwards Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Eddie Salcedo.

Lazio squad and team news

Luis Maximiano was sent off in the sixth minute of the season opener but has served his one-match ban and is available for selection.

He is set to compete with summer signing Ivan Provedel for a place in the starting lineup. Maurizio Sarri will also not be using Francesco Acerbi who could be moving out from the club before the transfer window shuts later this month, with Inter being a possible destination for the player.