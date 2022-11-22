'This hurts a lot' - Lautaro bemoans Argentina 'mistakes' after stunning World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia

Lautaro Martinez admitted Argentina are hurting after suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina stunned at World Cup

Beaten by Saudi Arabia

Team's first defeat since July 2019

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Lionel Messi put the Albiceleste 1-0 up after 10 minutes from the penalty spot and Lionel Scaloni's side had three more goals ruled out in the first half. However, Saudi Arabia hit back after the break with two goals in the space of five minutes to pull off a major shock and hand Argentina a painful defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This hurts a lot. We had big hope of starting the World Cup with a win. We lost the game due to our mistakes, more than anything in the second half," Martinez told reporters after the match. "There are details that make the difference and we must correct mistakes. In the first half we should have scored more than one goal, but this is a World Cup and now we have two finals left."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina were one of the pre-tournament favourites for the World Cup but now have it all to do to qualify for the knockout stages. Scaloni's side still have Mexico and Poland to play in Group C and know they must improve if they are to progress from the group

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal for the first time since 1958 against Germany, while it was the first time they lost after leading at half-time since the 1930 final against Uruguay.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat against Mexico on Saturday.