Lauren James stops England team-mate Lauren Hemp from winning a fifth Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award as the Chelsea forward is recognised after starring in WSL and FA Cup double

Chelsea's Lauren James has edged out England team-mate Lauren Hemp to win the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award.

James wins Young Player of Year award

It's her third nomination and first win

Forward has starred for club and country

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea and England star James has won the 2023 PFA Women's Young Player of the Year award after an incredible season for club and country. James, 21, was nominated for the award for the third time and did more than enough for her first triumph after helping the Blues to a WSL and FA Cup double with eight goals and five assists in all competitions last season.

Her eye-catching form ensured she came out on top in the voting against a number of her England team-mates, including Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, who was looking to win the award for an incredible fifth time.

James also saw off competition from Aston Villa's Laura Blindkilde, Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool, Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton's Katie Robinson as she picked up the trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James' terrific campaign also earned her a call-up to the Lionesses' World Cup squad and she helped fire Sarina Wiegman's side into the knockout stages with three goals and three assists before being sent off in their last-16 clash with Nigeria.

The ex-Manchester United star, who is the sister of Chelsea captain Reece James, returned off the bench in the final, but couldn't prevent England slipping to a 1-0 defeat by Spain.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LAUREN JAMES? The 21-year-old is currently enjoying a well-deserved break following England's disappointing World Cup final defeat by Spain. However, James will be looking to improve upon her breakout season when the new WSL campaign kicks off on October 1, as well as leading Chelsea one step further in the Champions League after they fell at the semi-final stage last term.