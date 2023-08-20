Lauren James super-sub? Chelsea star benched for Women's World Cup final as England boss Sarina Wiegman opts for Ella Toone in midfield

Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the Women's World Cup final with Ella Toone in midfield ahead of Lauren James who is on the bench.

Lionesses unchanged

Chelsea star James back from suspension

Not granted start on her return - Toone keep place

WHAT HAPPENED? James, who has now served her two-match ban for her moment of madness against Nigeria in the round of 16, has to settle for place on the bench in the Women's World Cup final with Toone, who netted England's first in the semi-final win over Australia, keeping her place in midfield. Wiegman has made no changes to the side the beat the Matildas earlier this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman could have easily put James straight back into the XI because of the quality she possesses, however, she has chosen to stick with the 11 players that got England to the final. The Lionesses might not have been in the final had James' stamp cost them against Nigeria.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? She won't be content with her place on the bench but probably understands the decision. She'll likely play a part in some way despite her previous transgressions but only as a substitute.